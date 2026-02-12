Judge Rejects BBC’s Bid to Halt Discovery in Trump $10B Lawsuit Against Network, Sets Hearing Date

A US District Judge Roy Altman refused the BBC’s application to halt discovery in President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit on Thursday, clearing the way for both sides to begin exchanging evidence.

In his order, Judge Altman said the broadcaster’s request was premature and that it had not demonstrated it would be prejudiced if a stay were denied. In a separate order, the court set a two-week trial date for February 2027.

The ruling marks a significant procedural win for the president, who is suing Britain’s publicly owned broadcaster over clips he claims falsely suggested he directed supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The footage used in the BBC’s Panorama documentary, aired in October 2024 but first reported on by The Telegraph in November, spliced together two separate clips which Trump’s team argue gave the “mistaken impression” he called for violence on that day.

The 46-page argument filed in December in a Miami federal court shows Trump seeks $5 billion in damages for defamation and a further $5 billion over alleged violations of trade practices.

The fallout has already triggered resignations at the top of the BBC, including director general Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness.

BBC Chair Samir Shah apologized for an “error of judgment,” but insisted there is “no basis for a defamation case” and that the corporation is “determined to fight this.”

