Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) blew his top at Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) after the latter smirked at him as he fumed over rhetoric about ICE operations in the state.

It all went down as Johnson tore into Ellison, who was on Capitol Hill to testify before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday.

“A tragedy was going to happen and YOU ENCOURAGED IT!” Johnson screamed at Ellison, referring to the deaths of anti-ICE activists Renee Good and Alex Pretti. “And you oughta feel damn guilty about it.”

With that, Johnson concluded his statement, but when Ellison smiled, Johnson lost it.

“Yeah, sit there and smirk!” Johnson yelled. “Smirk! Sick! It is despicable what you’ve done.”

Ellison replied: “Are you asking me for comment, Senator? Because everything you’ve said is untrue. It was a nice, theatrical performance, but it was all lies.”

Read the exchange below:

SEN. RON JOHNSON: I, as a government official, would have said, “Back off. Let us work with ICE. Let’s cooperate with them. Let’s see if we can deescalate this.” And two people are dead because you encouraged them to put themselves into harm’s way, and now you’re exploiting those two murders. That was a tragedy. It never should have happened. We can investigate, but I can’t imagine being a law enforcement official where I know my colleagues have been shot at, their vehicles rammed. That there are trained activists deployed. By the way, we know at least one of those activists had a semiautomatic pistol with extra clips. So now you’re an ICE officer, you’re doing enforcement action. You’ve got a team behind you trying to protect you. You’ve got all these trained activists behind you. Is there any wonder they’re at hair-trigger alert? A tragedy was going to happen and YOU ENCOURAGED IT! And you oughta feel damn guilty about it. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Yeah sit their and smirk! Smirk! Sick! It is despicable what you’ve done AG KEITH ELLISON: Are you asking me for comment, Senator? Because everything you’ve said is untrue. It was a nice, theatrical performance but it was all lies.

The testimony came less than an hour after Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan announced the end of the federal immigration surge operation in Minneapolis, saying President Donald Trump agreed that objectives in the state have been met.

Watch above via C-SPAN 3.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!