A 21-year-old social media manager received a major promotion within President Donald Trump’s administration despite raising concerns over his alleged “white nationalist rhetoric,” according to a new report.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that 21-year-old Peyton Rollins was brought over to the Department of Homeland Security this month to help run their social media. This follows Rollins making a splash with his social media work over at the Department of Labor, work that caused concern among a number of colleagues.

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin did not confirm Rollins’s move, but the Times reviewed a staff directory that listed Rollins. He also posted about his new digital communications director position on his personal website.

The Times noted that the Labor Department’s social media has exploded in attention since Rollins took over. It currently carries nearly 650,000 followers on X at the time of this writing.

Rollins, however, has been accused by colleagues of pushing Nazi-style imagery and engaging in “white nationalist rhetoric” with his posts.

Helen Luryi served on the Labor Department’s Women’s Bureau until leaving in April, and she argued there was a clear shakeup in the type of content posted to social media.

“We’re used to seeing posts about things like apprenticeships, benefits and unions,” she said. “Then all of a sudden, we get white-nationalist rhetoric.”

Labor Department posts at issue for some employees include messages about globalism and putting American workers first.

“The globalist status quo is OVER. No more offshoring. No more prioritizing foreign labor. No more unfair trade,” one post reads. “Under President Trump’s leadership, our only goal is to put AMERICAN WORKERS FIRST.”

The globalist status quo is OVER. No more offshoring. No more prioritizing foreign labor. No more unfair trade. Under President Trump’s leadership, our only goal is to put AMERICAN WORKERS FIRST 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/l6t94vmv1g — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) January 21, 2026

“The fight for Western Civilization has begun—and Americanism will Prevail,” another post reads.

That message includes an image of the late President Abraham Lincoln, his head surrounded by 11 stars, the same number of stars as on the Confederate flag. The post also reportedly received numerous complaints for using the same font style as Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

The fight for Western Civilization has begun—and Americanism will Prevail. pic.twitter.com/rHEitVHNw7 — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) November 29, 2025

Egan Reich, who briefly overlapped with Rollins at the Labor Department, claimed the posting has made everyone’s jobs more difficult.

“It’s incredibly chilling and disappointing, and I do feel it diminishes the work my colleagues and I did over the years to educate people about the government,” Reich said.

According to the Times report, more than a dozen internal emails and conversations from Rollins’s co-workers “repeatedly” raised concerns about social media posts pushing extremist messages.

