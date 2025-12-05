JUST IN: Judge Unseals Epstein Grand Jury Documents

A federal judge has ordered the release of grand jury transcripts from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s trial.

Judge Rodney Smith’s decision came after Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by President Donald Trump in November.

In its motion, the government argued, “The United States seeks to unseal the grand jury materials in this case and publicly release them, as well as lift any preexisting protective orders that would prevent the Department of Justice from releasing the materials.”

Smith granted the motion providing for the release of “unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials that relate to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”

So far, both House Democrats and Republicans have released a trove of Epstein documents, including emails that mentioned Trump over a thousand times. One email included Epstein saying that he knew just “how dirty Donald is” and another said that Trump “knew about the girls.”

Trump repeatedly waffled on releasing the files before giving in to bipartisan pressure. The president maintains he did nothing wrong.

As part of the fallout from Epstein’s sex trafficking, Andrew Mountbattan-Windsor had his royal titles stripped, Maxwell was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison, Epstein killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell, and victim Virginia Giuffre took her own life earlier this year. Epstein’s other victims, of which there could be close to 1,000, continue to fight for transparency.