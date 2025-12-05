Trump Shockingly Sides With the Rest of the World in Longstanding ‘Football’ Name Debate — Suggests NFL Should Rename Sport

President Donald Trump on Friday weighed in on the longstanding name debate involving soccer and football — and he sided with the international community.

Moments after Trump received FIFA’s inaugural FIFA Peace Prize from federation President Gianni Infantino, he was joined onstage by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. There, the three leaders conducted the World Cup draw to determine the groups in which the participating countries would be placed.

During the draw, Trump started talking about his experience watching soccer when he finally decided to reveal where he stood on the global debate:

When you look at what has happened to football in the United States — again, soccer in the United States. We seem to never call it [football] because we have a little bit of a conflict with another thing that’s called football. But when you think about it, shouldn’t it really be called [football]? I mean, this is football. There’s no question about it. We have to come up with another name for the NFL stuff. It really doesn’t make sense when you think about it. This is really football!

The comments drew a round of applause from the crowd at The Kennedy Center.

Watch above via Fox News.