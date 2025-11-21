Marjorie Taylor Greene To Resign From Congress, Wants To Avoid ‘Hateful Primary Against Me by the President’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced on Friday that she will resign from Congress on Jan. 5, 2026.

The congresswoman and former MAGA darling posted a video announcing her resignation to supporters, citing her recent break with President Donald Trump as the reason for her departure.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she said. “And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Greene, once a vocal MAGA supporter, has butted heads with the president due to her continued push for releasing information surrounding convicted sex-offender Jeffery Epstein.

Trump called the congresswoman “a traitor” and officially withdrew his support for Greene, deeming her a “ranting lunatic” in a post on Truth Social.

Greene hit back on Sunday, telling CNN’s Dana Bash that the president’s words could put her life in danger.

“The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor,” Greene told Bash. “And that is… that is so extremely wrong! And those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

Trump later shrugged off the increased threats Greene said she’d been receiving, telling reporters, “I don’t think her life is in danger. Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her.”

The congresswoman continued to push the administration to release the Epstein Files, appearing alongside victims of Epstein at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Will the Department of Justice release the files, or will it all remain tied up in investigations?” she asked.

The bill forcing the release of the Epstein files passed both chambers of Congress this week and was signed into law by Trump on Wednesday night, but many on the right have voiced similar concerns to Greene’s, questioning whether the administration will follow through with the release.

“I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better,” said Greene. “If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the elite donor class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well.”