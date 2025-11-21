WATCH: Fox News Lights Its Giant Christmas Tree in Zohran Mamdani’s New York City

Thanksgiving is already in the rearview mirror — and it hasn’t even happened yet.

But that’s how it goes when you have a 50-foot tree ready to be lit up, like Fox News did on Friday evening, as The Five crew hosted the channel’s annual tree lighting ceremony and holiday bash in front of the News Corp. building in New York City.

The warm and downright jolly vibe of President Donald Trump’s meeting with NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House earlier in the evening seemed to float its way up the East Coast, with the holiday cheer permeating the healthy crowd that showed up for the lighting. A random protestor shouted occasionally during the event, but he failed to derail the show or snuff out the festive spirit.

Mamdani was not the focus of the special episode, obviously. But he did come up a few times during the hour, like he does in seemingly every NYC conversation over the past few months.

Fox News contributor Riley Gaines, when co-host Jesse Watters made his way to her in the crowd, wished him Merry Christmas and said, “I figured I would come back to New York City one more time before it becomes full-blown commie.”

“Okay, okay!” Watters chuckled and exclaimed.

Gaines: Figured I would come back to New York City one more time before it goes full-blown commie pic.twitter.com/zqo2GBD6YX — Acyn (@Acyn) November 21, 2025

Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla, a moment earlier, quipped to Watters that with Santa Claus in attendance, “there’s so many people looking for free stuff, I feel like I’m at a Mamdani rally right now.”

Watters took the opportunity to mention the big summit.

“How about that Mamdani-Trump meeting? Not bad, right?” Watters asked.

“They actually got along really well. If those two can get along for half an hour, me and Greg [Gutfeld] are going to kiss and make up,” Failla joked.

The Gutfeld! star smiled and nodded approvingly off-camera.

What else happened? Here’s a quick rundown:

Country singer Chris Tomlin , who performed at the Charlie Kirk memorial in September, sang three songs on the Fox roof, including “Silent Night”

, who performed at the memorial in September, sang three songs on the Fox roof, including “Silent Night” Steve Doocy talked to kids as they asked Santa for some toys

talked to kids as they asked Santa for some toys Co-host Dana Perino held the incredibly well-behaved baby daughter of Fox Business host Taylor Riggs for a while on-air — and admitted her left arm was getting pretty tired

held the incredibly well-behaved baby daughter of Fox Business host for a while on-air — and admitted her left arm was getting pretty tired Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Rev. Franklin Graham offered prayers, and a message from Rabbi Kalman Samuels in Israel was aired

and Rev. offered prayers, and a message from Rabbi in Israel was aired Lawrence Jones wore a nifty leather jacket

wore a nifty leather jacket A number of Fox personalities made cameos, including Harris Faulkner , Kat Timpf , Brian Kilmeade , and Tomi Lahren

, , , and No one argued with co-host Jessica Tarlov about her left-leaning views, at least for one night

Oh yeah, and the giant tree, which was decked out in about 30,000 lights and 20,000 ornaments, was lit up at the end of the show.

You can watch that — plus the kids talking to Santa again for a moment — above.