Trump Doubles Down on MTG ‘Traitor’ Smear, Shrugs Off Idea She’s in ‘Danger’

President Donald Trump has denied the idea his “rhetoric” blasting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was putting her in “danger” on Sunday after the congresswoman said a “pipe bomb threat” was issued against one of her company offices.

Greene, once one of Trump’s most faithful defenders, has become a sharp critic in recent weeks and has pushed for the full release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, a break from the president that has left him infuriated.

When asked by reporters whether he believed her life was at risk as he boarded Air Force One on Sunday, Trump responded: “Her life is in danger? Who’s that?”

When reminded the question referred to Greene, he replied, “Marjorie Traitor Greene. I don’t think her life is in danger. Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her.”

Greene says the threat followed a series of “hoax pizza deliveries” to relatives’ homes. In a lengthy post on X, she accused Trump of stoking danger against her:

“President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family.”

The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members. Update: we also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies office building. President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that… pic.twitter.com/SUOoSNz83Z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 16, 2025

Trump assailed Greene on social media Friday, calling her “wacky” while announcing he was withdrawing his support of the congresswoman.

The attacks continued early Saturday, firing off a pair of barbed Truth Social posts. In the first, he mocked her by changing her last name to “Brown,” writing:

Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was. Just another Fake politician, no different than Rand Paul Jr. (Thomas Massie), who got caught being a full fledged Republican In Name Only (RINO)! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

After amplifying another criticism of her, Trump followed up with: “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!”

Greene took to X to post a screengrab of a text message she sent to Trump that she believes “sent him over the edge.” In it, she urged the president to investigate Epstein’s ties to the Clintons, only to receive a reply from a contact called “Natalie,” believed to be Natalie Harp, the executive assistant to the president, who wrote: “JEFFREY EPSTEIN HOAX.”

Watch above via Fox News.