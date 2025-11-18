Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions If Trump’s DOJ Will Actually Release the Full Epstein Files

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questioned on Tuesday whether or not President Donald Trump’s government will actually release the full Epstein Files.

Greene was joined by some of the victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein outside the U.S. Capitol for a press conference. She was joined by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA), who co-sponsored the bill to force the DOJ to release the files.

Greene fumed that Trump’s initial refusal to release the files had “ripped MAGA apart” and warned that the files still may not come out.

“While I want to see every single name released so that these women don’t have to live in fear and intimidation—which is something I’ve had a small taste of in just the past few days, just a small taste—they’ve been living it for years,” Greene said, referring to Trump’s recent attacks on her. She added:

But the real test will be: Will the Department of Justice release the files, or will it all remain tied up in investigations? Will the CIA release the files? Will a federal judge—will a judge in New York, sorry, a judge in New York release the information? That’s information that needs to come out. And will the list of names that these women privately hold—and they hold it because of their fear in their heart of what would happen to them if they release it on their own—will that list of names come out? That’s the real test. So I want to thank Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna for your bravery and doing something, doing something that is much needed in America: crossing the political aisle that has become bigger than the Grand Canyon in America. But these men crossed that aisle on behalf of these women, and that is more of what is needed today in America than ever in our history.

The House and Senate passed the bill to release the Epstein Files, which now lands on President Donald Trump’s desk to sign.

Watch the clip above.