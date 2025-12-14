JUST IN: Person of Interest Identified in Brown University Shooting

The person of interest in the deadly shooting at Brown University has been identified as 24-year-old Benjamin Erickson, according to multiple reports.

Erickson is in police custody after the attack on Saturday, which killed two people and injured nine others. The New York Post was the first outlet to report Erickson’s name, and the Washington Post followed up with its own report soon after.

NBC News reported Erickson could face charges in the coming hours. CNN reported Erickson traveled from Wisconsin to Rhode Island to commit the shooting. Erickson served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army from 2021 to 2024, the outlet reported, and does not have a criminal record. He was never deployed, an Army spokesperson told NBC News.

Brown University was on lockdown for several hours on Saturday night following the shooting, as campus and Providence, Rhode Island police looked for the suspect. The university was still filled with students, with finals scheduled for this upcoming week.

Erickson had two guns on him — a revolver and a 9 mm Glock — when he was located at a local hotel on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Erickson was detained at a Hampton Inn in Coventry, Rhode Island, about 20 miles away from Brown’s campus, based on a tip provided to Provide PD.

President Donald Trump, earlier on Sunday, said he was sending his “deepest regards and respect” to the families of the two people killed at Brown, and told the nine survivors to “get well fast.”

All victims of the attack are believed to be students. Cops have not shared what Erickson’s possible connection to Brown is.

“We’re in the process of collecting evidence and seizing items that we need to seize, search locations that we need to search,” Providence PD Chief Oscar Perez said earlier on Sunday.