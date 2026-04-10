‘I’m Thinking About It’: Kamala Harris Teases 2028 Presidential Campaign

Former Vice President Kamala Harris told The Rev. Al Sharpton and an enthusiastic audience at the National Action Network Convention Friday that she’s still considering a run for president in 2028.

When Sharpton asked her point blank if she’s running for president again,” Harris answered, “Listen, I might.”

“I might,” Harris repeated. “I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about it. Look, the American people have a right to expect that anyone who wants to run for office and be a leader, that it can’t be about themselves and what they want for themselves. It’s got to be about the American people. And that’s how I think of it. And I am thinking about it in the context of then, you know, is who and where and how, um, can the best job be done for the American people?”

CNN panelist Molly Ball later knocked Harris over her “word salad” answer, remarking “I was wondering how long the word salad was going to go on. It was sort of waiting for the end of the sentence.”

“But she was pretty clear there,” host Dana Bash pushed back.

“But no, she was. She was admirably definitive, I guess, about not being definitive,” Ball said, continuing:

But she didn’t try to beat around the bush or pretend that it’s the last thing on her mind. Right? She’s thinking about it. We all know she’s thinking about it. Of course she’s thinking about it. Um, I wonder how seriously she’s thinking about it and what she’s doing. And you know how much juice she’s going to have in what is likely to be a very large field. Because I think, you know, my sense of the democratic base is they don’t think she was treated fairly. They don’t really blame her for the loss of the election. At the same time, they’re ready for something new. They’re ready for fresh blood.

“And just to add to what Kamala Harris said just this morning, she also said the status quo is not working. People want results, not bureaucracy,” Bash said.

“This is largely about vibes,” said CNN White House reporter Adam Cancryn. “It’s about putting out that you are, one, a different candidate, that you are going to have a plan that’s bigger than Donald Trump. But also that you’re not going to have to, you don’t want to get into the weeds this early. You want to just kind of show that you have the energy and that also you can carry a crowd, you know, that Kamala Harris can prove she can still be a viable candidate on her own if she gets a chance to run a full race.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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