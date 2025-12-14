Trump Predicts Don Jr. Would ‘Rather Be In The Jungle’ Than Mourning When President ‘Kicks The Bucket’

President Donald Trump, who has voiced his concerns recently about his earthly legacy and whether he’ll get into heaven, made a stunning claim about his eldest son, Don Jr., on Sunday.

During a Christmas address from the White House, the 79-year-old Trump had death on his mind as he discussed the memoir Venom and Valor by James J. Jones, who wrote of his experience being bitten by a snake in the Amazon.

“Wildlife always wins,” Trump said, adding, “I’m saying this for my son by the way because I have a son who would rather be in the jungle than any place on earth.”

Trump continued:

When I kick the bucket someday, I figure—I think he’ll be here for about two days. He’ll go and pay his respects and we’ll say, “Where’s Don?” He’d rather be in some jungle, some—and he’s a really good hunter. But remember this. Wildlife always wins, unfortunately in this case.

Trump mused recently, “I want to try and get to heaven, if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole.”

He also remarked publicly, “I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to get me into heaven. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

If Don Jr. does forego his father’s memorial for a hunting trip, the anger he’ll have to contend with will most likely come from animal activists, and not the rest of the Trump family.

Don Jr. was targeted by People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in 2012 once photos of him posing with various dead “trophies” hit social media. One showed him holding a disembodied elephant’s tail, while another had him enjoying a warm moment with brother Eric posing next to a dead leopard.

In response to public outrage at the time, Don Jr. said, “I’m not going to run and hide because the PETA crazies don’t like me.”