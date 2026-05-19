JUST IN: Trump Announces He Will Finally Make Endorsement in Texas Senate Race

President Donald Trump has decided who he will endorse in a heated Texas Senate Republican primary race — and his announcement will be coming “shortly.”

The news came a day after Trump posted more than 30 political endorsements, but left Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) hanging by refusing to officially endorse either candidate.

🚨🚨 NEW: President Trump moments ago: "I'll be making a statement in a little while as to who I'm endorsing in Texas for the Senate." — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) May 19, 2026

When asked why he waited so long at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he’s “pretty much always known who I was going to endorse. I just thought this was a good time.”

He added: “I’m going to be doing that very shortly.”

Both Cornyn and Paxton have lobbied hard for Trump’s backing in a heated contest that has spawned numerous attack ads and assaults on each other’s character.

Early voting in the Lone Star State battle began on Monday, with election day set for May 26.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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