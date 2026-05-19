Rachel Maddow Torches Trump Over ‘Kaleidescopically Corrupt’ Stock Trades Point-by-Point

MS NOW host Rachel Maddow torched President Donald Trump with a point-by-point dissection of what she called “fantastically, kaleidoscopically corrupt” stock trades.

Trump is under fire after government reports disclosed hundreds of millions of dollars in securities transactions, many of which involved companies that Trump publicly praised or otherwise promoted.

On Monday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Rachel Maddow Show, the host ticked through the transactions one at a time, and paired them with Trump statements or actions related to those companies:

RACHEL MADDOW: Headline — Trump bought stock in drugmaker as his government boosted its obesity drugs. Just before taking unprecedented action to boost the flagship obesity drug of the drug company Eli Lilly, Trump bought hundreds of thousands of dollars of stock in Eli Lilly. This happened while he’s president.

Joe Biden didn’t trade stocks while he was in office. Barack Obama didn’t trade stocks while he was in office. But Trump is apparently trading stocks while he is in office. And since we got his financial disclosure about those stock trades late last week, detailing this bizarre and incredibly energetic stock trading that the president has been doing while he has been president.

Now, with each passing hour, we’re getting more and more reporting coming out about how his stock buying as president tracks with things he’s doing as president to boost the value of those stocks. I mean, it’s just incredible.

So, in January, Trump buys hundreds of thousands of dollars of stock in Nvidia. Then a week later, his commerce department approves the sale of Nvidia chips to China. Also in January, Trump buys between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of stock in AMD, which is another chipmaker. One week after he buys it, his Commerce Department approves AMD doing business in China as well.

The following month, in February, Trump buys millions of dollars worth of stock in Dell, Dell computers, right? Dell Technologies. Nine days after he buys millions of dollars worth of stock in Dell, Trump veers off script in a speech in Georgia to tell the crowd literally, quote, go out and buy a dell computer.

Then in March, he buys up a whole bunch of stock in a company called Thermo Fisher. Repeated purchases of Thermo Fisher. Judd Legum at “Popular Information” reports that Trump repeatedly buys up Thermo Fisher stock, and then he goes and visits Thermo Fisher on a presidential visit.

And on this presidential visit to Thermo Fisher, he praises the company repeatedly as an incredible company. He says as president, that he wants other pharmaceutical companies to start working with Thermo Fisher. He buys their stock and then he goes out and boosts the company as president.

Judd Legum also notes that that same day, March 11th, same day as the Thermo Fisher visit, that same day, Trump bought hundreds of thousands of dollars of stock in Apple. And then that same day he bought the stock, he did another event where he singled out apple and apple ceo tim cook for praise. Apple a great company.

Then after that, Trump buys between $50,000 and $100,000 of Micron stock. Okay, between 50 and $100,000 in micron stock. The very next day, he calls into the Fox News channel and tells them Micron. It’s one of the hottest companies.

Then, it’s Palantir. CNBC reporting Trump makes seven separate purchases of Palantir stock. Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Palantir stock. Then he gets on truth social and praises Palantir. Palantir Technologies, great capabilities and equipment.

He literally even posted the stock ticker abbreviation for Palantir right after he bought hundreds of thousands of dollars of their stock and got online to boost it, giving people the stock ticker abbreviation to make it easier for them to go buy some Palantir to boost the value of the stock he just bought. Before he said this online.

I mean, this just appears to be just fantastically kaleidoscopically corrupt.