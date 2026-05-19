Don Lemon Slams Trump’s ‘Slush Fund’ as ‘White Reparations’ for January 6 Rioters

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don Lemon bashed President Donald Trump’s new “Anti-Weaponization Fund” as a $1.8 billion form of “white reparations” aiming to dole out cash to the president’s supporters, including January 6 rioters and protesters, on Tuesday’s edition of his show.

Lemon went off on the new fund — which he called a “slush fund” — the president, his supporters, and Attorney General Todd Blanche in a searing rant on his YouTube show on Tuesday morning. The former CNN star said it was sickening that white Americans and Republicans have argued for years against reparations for descendants of slaves, only for the new fund to come along and do the same thing for MAGA fans.

“For hundreds of years, cannot be done,” Lemon said about reparations for black citizens. “But the Justice Department put together $1.776 billion by Tuesday to pay white insurrectionists. This is white reparations.”

He continued, “So when they tell you that they can’t figure it out, what they mean is they don’t want to figure it out. Because they have always known how to write the check.”

Lemon also mocked those who argue they shouldn’t have to pay reparations because their families did not live in the U.S. at the time of slavery. “Should we be paying for something that we didn’t do? I didn’t go down in that damn Capitol, I didn’t walk in there,” Lemon said.

His rant came a day after the Justice Department announced “The Anti-Weaponization Fund” as a result of Trump dropping his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS for leaking his tax returns to the press during his first term,

“The Fund will have the power to issue formal apologies and monetary relief owed to claimants. Submission of a claim is voluntary. There are no partisan requirements to file a claim. Any money left when the Fund ceases operations will revert to the Federal Government,” the DOJ press release said about it. “The Fund will receive $1.776 billion and will come from the judgment fund, which is a perpetual appropriation allowing DOJ to settle and pay cases.”

Lemon said Blanche had nothing but “b*llshit excuses” to rationalize the fund. He then suggested the funds will go strictly towards helping white Trump voters.

“Wow, Those white insurrectionist criminal terrorists are so disenfranchised that they have never had any sort of opportunities in America, never. America doesn’t grant white people opportunities, never have. They only do it to minorities,” Lemon said sarcastically. “Are you out of your f*cking mind, Todd Blanche?”

Watch above via YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!