Netanyahu Offers Prayers For The Injured After Iron Dome Fails And Ballistic Missiles Strike Israeli Towns

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered prayers for the victims of Iranian missile strikes that got through the country’s Iron Dome security system and injured dozens of people on Saturday.

Netanyahu posted to X in Hebrew, which was translated into English by Grok:

“This is a very difficult evening in the campaign for our future. Just a short while ago, I spoke with the Mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan, and asked him to convey, on behalf of all Israeli citizens, our prayers for the peace of the injured,” Netanyahu wrote.

“I have instructed the Director General of my office to provide all the necessary assistance together with all government ministries,” he wrote. “I strengthen the emergency and rescue forces operating in the field right now, and I call on everyone to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command.”

Netanyahu added, “We are determined to continue to strike our enemies on all fronts.”

זהו ערב קשה מאוד במערכה על עתידנו. לפני זמן קצר שוחחתי עם ראש עיריית ערד, יאיר מעיין, וביקשתי למסור בשם כל אזרחי ישראל את תפילותינו לשלום הפצועים. הנחתי את מנכ"לית משרדי להגיש את מלוא הסיוע הנדרש יחד עם כל משרדי הממשלה. אני מחזק את כוחות החירום וההצלה שפועלים כעת בשטח ואני קורא… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 21, 2026

Fox News’s Mike Tobin reported from Tel Aviv on the aftermath of the Iranian strikes.

“Search and rescue is underway in Israel after a couple of large Iranian ballistic missiles got through air defenses and struck in populated areas,” Tobin said. “Two Iranian ballistic missiles with 1000-pound warheads each struck in the southern Israeli towns of Dimona and Arad. Both of them near the Dead Sea. Both of them near the Negev nuclear research facility.”

Tobin continued:

The International Atomic Energy Agency says they see no indication damage was done to the nuclear facility. There is significant damage to residential structures, at least 20 buildings in Dimona, upwards of 40 people injured. That includes a little boy with shrapnel wounds. In Arad, more than 60 are injured, including a 5-year-old girl. Arad is where they’re searching through the rubble for survivors who may be trapped. Now, proximity to the Negev nuclear research facility is relevant because, Iranian media claims, the missile strikes are retaliation for the U.S. hitting Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility. Natanz is Iran’s primary enrichment facility, it’s older than the Fordow facility. Portions are not as deep underground as the Fordow facility and therefore more vulnerable to airstrikes.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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