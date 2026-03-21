Attorney Who Helped Trump Navigate the Mueller Investigation Blasts President as a ‘Demented Narcissist’

The attorney who helped Donald Trump navigate the investigation into alleged ties between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign, called the president’s death comments about former special counsel Robert Mueller, “pretty shameful.”

Mueller died Saturday at the age of 81, prompting a nasty Truth Social post from the president, who wrote, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Mueller famously produced the the eponymous 2019 report about the alleged ties. The Mueller Report established that Russia did interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign in an effort to help Trump, but did not find any evidence that the Trump campaign criminally conspired with the Russian government.

On MS NOW Saturday, former White House attorney Ty Cobb, who counseled Trump on his responses to the Mueller investigation, said Mueller’s “character should never be questioned.”

“What the president said today, of course, is petty, shameful, despicable, and undignified,” Cobb said. “Sadly, that is the president we have. But fortunately, in American history, we’ve had people like Bob Mueller, and hopefully our better angels like Bob can get us beyond the fascism that we’re experiencing at this moment.”

Erielle Reshef, in for Alex Witt, said, “You’re referring to your former boss there, President Trump, and I was actually just going to ask you your reaction, because you did help President Trump navigate that investigation that Robert Mueller was conducting into him those years ago.”

Reshef continued, “And yet you stand here saying or giving testimony to Robert Mueller’s character, to calling him a class act in the aftermath of that investigation. How do you rectify the fact that, you know, we’re seeing this kind of response from the president, someone you worked for?”

“So, that’s the type of person that President Trump is,” Cobb answered. “He’s a demented narcissist. You know, seriously hates anybody who stands in opposition to him, has reworked the justice department into a revenge machine, and rules the country in a very authoritarian manner with the assistance of a cowardly cabinet and even more cowardly Republicans in Congress.”

“And that’s tragedy,” Cobb said. “That’s something we’re all having to deal with. But I think, you know, rather than focusing on the despicable response of a demented president, that we should really focus on the hero that we lost today and ideally, gain some inspiration and some strength that we can bring out on No Kings Day when we stand up again for our country.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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