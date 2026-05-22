Department of Defense Releases New Batch of UFO Files Under Trump’s Directive

The U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday released a new batch of files on alleged UFO sightings under the directive of President Donald Trump.

In February, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was directing the DOD to “begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life.” This decision, the president said, was “based on the tremendous interest shown” by the public.

The first batch of files was released in early May. Some, including former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Joe Rogan, suggested that Trump only released the files to distract the public from the unpopular war in Iran.

The DOD’s second batch of files contained dozens of documents, audio files, and videos involving UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena). In one of the videos, dated April 2024, a flying object could be seen soaring past an airplane.

The infrared footage was “likely derived from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. Coast Guard platform.” A specific location wasn’t provided, but the federal government said it was taken in the Southeastern U.S.

Another clip, titled “Spherical UAP in clouds,” was taken above the Yellow Sea in January 2023. The infrared footage showed a small round object flying in the distance. When the camera zoomed in, the round object could be seen flying left to right at a very high rate of speed. Then, the camera zoomed back out to try to locate the object. After finding it, the camera continued following it. The clip went on for 70 seconds.

The second release of the files can be viewed in full here.

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