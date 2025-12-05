Kash Patel Promises FBI Won’t ‘Turn Our Eye Away From’ Claim the French — And One Israeli — Are Trying to Kill Candace Owens

FBI Director Kash Patel promised that the bureau wouldn’t “turn our eye away from” Candace Owens’s wild claim that French President Emmanuel Macron authorized a hit squad including “one Israeli” during a Friday afternoon appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show.

In a much-maligned tweet last month, Owens wrote:

🚨 URGENT

Two days ago I was contacted by a high-ranking employee of the French Government. After determining this person’s position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens. In short, this person claims that the Macrons have executed upon and paid for my assassination. Yes, you read that correctly. More specifically, that the green light was given to a small team in National Gendamarie Intervention Group. I am told there is one Israeli that is on this assasination squad and the plans were formalized. Again, this person provided concrete proof that they are well placed within the French government apparatus. Further to this point, this person claims that Charlie Kirk’s assassin trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement. Journalist Xavier Poussard’s life is also at risk. This is deadly serious. The head of state of France apparently wants us both dead and has authorized professional units to carry this out. I ask that every person RETWEET and share this. I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware. But I have more specific information which is definitively verifiable, should they care to reach out to me. To the brave official in France who did this because they were so moved by the evil of Charlie’s public execution to risk their own life— May God bless you. Truly. Let all be revealed.

On her show, titular host Megyn Kelly asked Patel about various conspiracy theories Owens has pushed in the months since Kirk’s assassination:

KELLY: Do you believe any foreign government had a role in his [Kirk’s] assassination? PATEL: At this time, the FBI doesn’t have credible information to connect any foreign governments to it. But as I said, we are continuing to take investigative leads, we’re not done. Just because we arrest someone, just like in the pipe bomber case, we don’t just say, “Okay, we’re done, on to the next.” The investigation investigative team continues to work with the Utah authorities, and they’re deriving their own leads and coming back to us and saying, “Hey, can you look at this piece of information? Can we get a search warrant on this account? What about this individual who is located in X, Y, or Z?” We’re tracking all that down. KELLY: Do you have any credible reason to believe that anyone connected with the Turning Point organization had anything to do with Charlie’s death? PATEL: Zero. KELLY: On the subject, there’s been an allegation made by prominent podcaster Candace Owens that she is-, she’s received a death threat, a credible death threat from the French, that a threat has been made on her life, and that the French, she’s been told, also may have had a role in Charlie’s assassination. Have you looked into either of those? Do you believe she’s received a credible death threat from the French, or that the French had something potentially to do with Charlie’s death? PATEL: Any American that receives a death threat from overseas or anywhere in America is going to be fully investigated. So we’re not going to turn our eye away from that investigation or any others. If there’s anything to it, this FBI will respond to it. KELLY: Okay, but so far no? PATEL: So fa-, we are just looking at everything that comes in. We’re not gonna reject any piece of information. If someone feels that their life is being threatened, we are of course looking at it.

Owens has peddled a number of far-fetched conspiracy theories in recent years, including that French First Lady Brigitte Macron was born a man and that the Israeli government and/or supporters of Israel played a role in Kirk’s murder. Owens has also implicated some of Kirk’s friends at Turning Point and The Charlie Kirk Show in his death, prompting them to challenge Owens to attend an in-person event at which they plan to debunk her claims later this month. Despite initially saying that those she had accused could pick the time and place for the event, she balked after they picked a time and place.

