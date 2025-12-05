White House Taunts Sabrina Carpenter With New Video After Quietly Deleting ICE Post Singer Branded ‘Sick’

The White House taunted popstar Sabrina Carpenter Friday with a new video after being forced to quietly delete an ICE promo it shared earlier this week set to one of her songs that the singer slammed as “evil.”

In the new video posted Friday the White House trolled the singer by pulling a different clip of her from Saturday Night Live in which she joked about having to “arrest someone for being too hot” – dubbing “illegal” over “hot” before cutting to a montage of ICE arrests.

PSA: If you’re a criminal illegal, you WILL be arrested & deported. ✨ pic.twitter.com/7wluqPiidR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 5, 2025

The spat began on Monday when the White House shared a 21-second clip to its official X account, which stitched an edited version of Carpenter’s “Juno” to scenes of immigration officers handcuffing and pinning migrants to the ground.

Each repetition of the lyric “Have you ever tried this one?” cued a new detention shot, prompting the White House to caption the reel: “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye.”

Soon after the post went live, Carpenter clapped back: “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” she wrote, collecting more than 1.7 million likes.

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

Rather than back down, the White House initially doubled down, firing back at Carpenter with her own lyrics through spokesperson Abigail Jackson, who told CNN: “Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

However, the video vanished from X by Friday afternoon. It remains on TikTok, though the original audio is stripped.

It’s uncertain what prompted the withdrawal of the original clip, but the absence of audio in the remaining TikTok suggests Carpenter may have forced the administration to back down with a copyright claim.

Carpenter joins Olivia Rodrigo, Jess Glynne, MGM,T and even comedian Theo Von, who have all complained about unauthorized use of their work in migrant-focused clips.