‘A Liar and a Coward’: Candace Owens Roasted for Ducking Event on Charlie Kirk Assassination Conspiracies

Candace Owens is facing significant scrutiny after she indicated she would not attend an in-person event geared toward addressing the various conspiracy theories she has promoted about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

On Wednesday, The Charlie Kirk Show producer Blake Neff tore into Owens over her amplification of “lies” and “innuendos thrown around with a total, reckless disregard for the truth.”

“Ever since Charlie’s murder, Candace Owens has leveled a flood of allegations against people at Turning Point USA, people at Turning Point Action, and people who work for this show. She has made them against some of Charlie’s closest friends and against some of his most dedicated employees,” said Neff. “Even if not everyone has been named specifically, though, Candace has effectively tarred everyone here with complicity in Charlie’s death by repeatedly saying he was, quote, ‘betrayed by,’ quote, ‘everyone.’ She has said Charlie’s murder, quote, ‘had to be approved by Charlie’s friends,’ and then suggested those friends might have her murdered too for quote ‘knowing the truth.'”

He continued:

So here’s what is going to happen. In the near future, there will be a livestream here in Phoenix where we address in a clear and comprehensive way the claims and accusations, the false accusations that have been made against Charlie’s family, friends, and the people here at Turning Point. We plan to walk through everything carefully and thoroughly. If Candace is available, we would sincerely welcome her participation in that livestream at our studio here in Phoenix. At this point, we believe the ball is back in her court.

Subsequently, Neff provided a time and date for the event on X, writing:

The livestream we announced on the show Wednesday has been set. At 4 pm Eastern, 2 pm local time on Monday, December 15, a collection of Charlie’s friends will respond to statements made by @RealCandaceO, to set the record straight once and for all prior to the opening of AmericaFest. We’ll be live-streaming from Charlie’s Phoenix studio. Our offer from yesterday holds: If Candace wishes to join us in person in Phoenix, she is welcome to do so. She can let us know by the end of today.

Owens replied:

Kind of weird how you didn’t e-mail or call me to ask about times or availability and chose to instead tweet this confirmation out at midnight. Why am I learning about this on X? December 15th does not work in-person and 2pm PT is also literal time I do my podcast LIVE everyday (which you knew)— but we will happily cancel the daily podcast and will join you guys virtually instead for the livestream on the 15th if that works on your end? Let’s lock it in?

“Will also add that I am happy to jump on Charlie’s show any day before then virtually as well. I was serious when I said we could do it today even. Virtually I can make it happen pretty much any day because it’s easier to move things around with the kids and find someone to sub for my morning homeschooling,” she added.

Given Owens’s previous declaration that Neff and his colleagues could “pick the place” and “pick the time” for the event, observers were less than impressed by her response.

“Yesterday, we made it clear that we would be scheduling a formal response to the allegations and accusations you have made. We’ve decided that response will be delivered during a livestream on December 15th,” replied Neff. “Thank you for your response letting us know you will not be joining the in-person conversation. We will be proceeding without you.”

“This is exactly what she did when Ben Shapiro challenged her to sit down and have a discussion with him some years back,” observed RedState’s Bonchie. “At first, she rattled her sabre, but then flipped and started quibbling about the time and place. She’s a coward. Always has been.”

“‘[TPUSA] can pick the place, they can pick the time. I say we do it tomorrow; we don’t need to plan this.’ -Candace Owens right before rejecting TPUSA’s invitation because she didn’t like the place and the time,” wrote right-wing commentator Addison Smith, summarizing her reaction to this week’s events.

But wait, there’s much, much more:

