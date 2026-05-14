FBI Director Kash Patel has been inflating arrest statistics and manipulating the FBI’s most wanted list to boost his record, according to a new report.

MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig released a report on Wednesday that cited half a dozen law enforcement sources, including sources inside the FBI, red-flagging Patel’s boasts about FBI statistics under his leadership.

According to the report, Patel has made numerous last-minute additions to the FBI’s Most Wanted list in an effort to pump up the agency’s numbers. While the list constantly goes through changes, Dilanian reported to Chris Jansing on Thursday that there has been “more movement than we’ve ever seen” under Patel’s leadership.

Four fugitives caught by the FBI under Patel were added to the Most Wanted list just a month before being taken into custody. Two others were added within 24 hours of their arrests, including one fugitive who was captured approximately an hour after being added to the list.

Sources have also red-flagged a reported policy where the FBI credits itself for arrests if FBI agents are present during an arrest made by another agency. This double-dipping, critics say, allows Patel to boast that violent offender arrests have doubled since former President Joe Biden’s administration. Many of these arrests reported have been immigration-related, with FBI agents joining ICE on missions.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson dismissed accusations that data is being padded at the agency.

“The contentions here seeking to discredit law enforcement are false and just the latest attempt to detract from this FBI’s and this administration’s year of the most prolific reduction in crime in United States history,” he said.

Williamson added, “If the media would like to make light of or discredit capturing some of the most violent and dangerous criminals in the world, then that is certainly a choice.”

Patel has been hit recently with accusations about his reported alcohol use. He’s currently suing The Atlantic over reports suggesting concerns within the FBI over Patel’s drinking, with sources claiming it has led to absences and more on duty. The FBI director went through a fiery congressional hearing this week where he denied those allegations.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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