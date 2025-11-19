‘Why Didn’t He Get the Memo?’ Charlamagne Roasts Lone Republican Who Voted Against Releasing Epstein Files

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Charlamagne tha God on Wednesday called out the lone Republican congressman who voted against releasing the Department of Justice files related to deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The day before, the House voted on a bill to order the Department of Justice to release the files. The final count was almost unanimous, with 427 House members voting in favor of the bill. Just one member voted against it — Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA).

In the days leading up to the vote, President Donald Trump continued to insist the Epstein situation was a “hoax” orchestrated by the Democratic Party. Then, he suddenly claimed in a Truth Social post that he was in favor of the release of the files. That led to the near-unanimous vote.

Charlamagne wondered why Higgins wouldn’t switch sides as his Republican colleagues did.

“That’s big glazing!” Charlamagne said. “Why he ain’t get the memo? Like, why didn’t he get the memo? Why’s he the only person that didn’t get the memo?”

Following the vote, Higgins took to X/Twitter to claim that he had “been a principled ‘NO’ on this bill from the beginning.”

“If enacted in its current form,” Higgins said, “this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote.”

I have been a principled “NO” on this bill from the beginning. What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses,… — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) November 18, 2025

