Trump Insists He Was So Popular in 2020, He Could Have Clobbered George Washington and Abraham Lincoln in Election He Lost

President Donald Trump claimed he was informed just before learning about Covid-19 that he was looking so good in 2020 polling that he could have beaten two beloved dead presidents.

While speaking at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, the president noted the impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on the world. He said he’d had a positive meeting with pollsters right before learning of deaths in China from Covid.

“We did a great job with Covid, but that was a horrible thing for the whole world,” Trump said. “The whole world suffered. Your countries suffered. Everybody suffered.”

The president touted the “great” economy going into the pandemic and claimed he was told it had set him up for almost guaranteed victory in the upcoming election, even if late Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln were dug up, reanimated, and then thrown on a ticket.

Trump said:

I’ll never forget, I met with pollsters the day before I got the news about Covid. But I met two pollsters because we were starting to think about the next election. They said, sir, if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln came back from the dead and they aligned, and they went for the president, vice president as a combination, you’d be beating them by 25 points. And then the next day I was told that something strange is happening. There’s a lot of death being reported in a certain country. I won’t tell you which one because that country is well represented here. But you know which one. And thousands and thousands of people are dying. And I said, that’s strange. What would that be? And it turned out to be a disaster for the world.

Trump has maintained his belief that former President Joe Biden’s 2020 win was fraudulent despite there being no proof of the sort of widespread fraud Trump has repeatedly referred to. He’s referred to beating Washington and Lincoln in the past when referring to his confidence for reelection in 2020. The percentage by which he would have supposedly beat these dead presidents, however, has changed.

“I remember a very famous pollster, very well known, John McLaughlin came to my office just prior to the plague coming and he said, ‘Sir, if George Washington and Abraham Lincoln came alive from the dead and they formed a president-vice president team, you would beat them by 40 percent,'” the president said in 2022 at the Hispanic Leadership Conference.

