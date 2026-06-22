MAGA influencer Laura Loomer sounded the alarm over vetting of Trump administration officials on Monday, a day after former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was the subject of a wild Washington Post investigation.

Speaking out on X, Loomer called the White House’s vetting process “truly a crisis.”

“The lack of vetting inside the Trump administration is truly a crisis,” Loomer posted on X. “I have been warning for over a year that not enough vetting was done on some of the terrible nominees who were forced onto President Trump by people who lie to him daily and hide opposition research from him.”

She added: “We all know who forced Tulsi Gabbard onto Trump: Tucker Carlson and Roger Stone.”

The lack of vetting inside the Trump administration is truly a crisis. I have been warning for over a year that not enough vetting was done on some of the terrible nominees who were forced onto President Trump by people who lie to him daily and hide opposition research from… https://t.co/IjmBHFpqYc — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 22, 2026

Loomer’s statement came a day after a bizarre Washington Post exposé raised questions about Gabbard and her Hare Krishna guru’s desire to shape world politics.

The piece by investigative journalist Jon Swaine shed light on Gabbard’s relationship with Chris Butler, “the eccentric religious leader Gabbard once described as her guru.”

Swaine said he pored over thousands of emails and documents as part of a year-long investigation to learn whether Butler had “been secretly trying to steer Gabbard’s actions as a public official” — first as a Democratic member of Congress, then as an independent, and most recently as President Donald Trump’s DNI.

“Their content was extraordinary,” Swaine wrote, adding, “Dozens of attached memos appeared to document directives and advice for Gabbard from her time in Congress. Some contained instructions on what legislation she should propose, which policies she should embrace and how she should conduct herself on television. They had an air of authority.”

Swaine added that at one point, he found a 173-page dossier from 2014 titled “TG Issues,” which contained “advice” for Gabbard on a wide array of topics.

“The document was peppered with imperatives. ‘Start introducing bills,’ it said on one issue. ‘Need to get on it and hit hard. Stop being weak,’ it said on another,” Swaine wrote.

In addition, Swaine and WaPo colleague Aaron Schaffer found that in 32 TV interviews between 2014 and 2016 that aligned with memos from Butler, Gabbard used language from the memos almost verbatim 24 times.

“In the eight other instances, Gabbard used different words but promoted some of the same ideas,” Swaine wrote.

Butler and his organization refused to comment for Swaine’s piece. After repeated attempts to get in touch with reps for Gabbard, her chief of staff sent a statement saying, the allegations “are a blatant example of anti-Hindu bigotry.”

Gabbard announced she was resigning from Trump’s cabinet last month to be by her husband’s side as he battles a rare form of bone cancer.

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