MS NOW Panelist Claims Trump’s Threats to Destroy Iran Come From President’s ‘Fetish’ for ‘Brutality’

MS NOW guest Charlie Sykes claimed Monday that President Donald Trump has a “fetish” for “brutality” while discussing his repeated threats to destroy Iran.

On Monday morning’s edition of Money, Power, Politics with Stephanie Ruhle, the desk had a conversation about Trump’s threats and their impact on peace negotiations. In the early stages of the war, Trump infamously declared that an entire civilization would die if Iran did not meet his deadline to agree to a ceasefire. In the months since that moment, Trump has repeatedly vowed to “obliterated” the Middle Eastern nation as the two sides have worked to bring the fighting to a permanent end.

At the end of the segment, Sykes accused Trump admiring the destruction in Ukraine and Gaza and suggested that he wanted to do the same in Iran. He added:

Could I just weigh in on the question of why Trump keeps talking about obliteration, please? You know, he has a– you have to understand that he has a fetish for this kind of brutality, that Donald Trump thinks of himself as the world bestriding bully. And last week, we learned that he likes to compare himself to the great men of history — Attila the Hun, Napoleon, Mao, Stalin. Hitler… Alexander the Great. I mean, he may be acting like Captain Queeg today with the with the swamp, but this is Trump’s self-image of himself. He’s made this self-mythologizing, and he loves this. He looked at what Vladimir Putin did in Ukraine, looked at what Benjamin Netanyahu did in Gaza, and he said, “I would like to do that, too.”

Watch above via MS NOW

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