‘That Was You’: MAGA Influencer Nick Shirley Faces Off with Alleged Fraudsters Who ‘Jumped’ Him

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Ring the bell on Round II.

Independent journalist Nick Shirley got into a heated argument with a bunch of suspected fraudsters that he said had “jumped” him on Canal Street in New York City on Monday, with one of the alleged culprits getting in Shirley’s face and complaining he was filming them while they conducted business on the sidewalk.

“You’re not supposed to do that,” the dreadlock-donning man told Shirley. “That’s illegal.”

That was after Shirley scoffed at his complaints and asked, “Do you know what the First Amendment is?”

The confrontation happened after Shirley spotted a “mob of fraudsters” whom he said physically confronted him and his camera crew during a previous report.

He rolled a clip of one of the men snatching a phone away from one of his crew members and shouting, “I will smash this b*tch!” Another one of the suspected fraudsters flipped the middle finger at Shirley’s camera during that chaotic scene.

Shirley said one of the guys was an illegal immigrant who was apprehended by the feds after his last report. He also said the guy was selling weed on the street alongside other fraudsters slinging bootleg Gucci and Chanel merchandise; Shirley’s team rolled a clip of the guy making a suspected sneaky weed handoff with a customer from an earlier report.

The alleged illegal immigrant weed dealer got in Shirley’s face and told him he had seven kids to feed, so Shirley had better mind his own business.

A few minutes later, the guy told Shirley and his crew that his name was “Muhammad.” They then pulled up his arrest details on their phone and asked if he was the same dude.

“That was you!” Shirley told him as “Muhammad” walked away with some of his pals. “Now you guys are back here selling stuff illegally. Look at this — the feds aren’t even doing their job.”

Shirley’s latest video report comes after the MAGA-friendly reporter told Fox News the “left-wing media” had put a “target” on his back. He said he has to be more careful about going out in public now, following his viral reports on suspected fraud in Minnesota and other places.

Watch above.

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