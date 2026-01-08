Lawmakers Ask Judge to Force Epstein Files Release: ‘We Do Not Believe the DOJ Will’ Do It

Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) asked a federal judge on Thursday to appoint a special master to compel the release of the Epstein Files, which the Justice Department was legally bound to release in full on December 19th.

President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was co-sponsored by Massie and Khanna, last year. The Act created a hard deadline for the release of the files, which the DOJ met by releasing only 12,285 documents. Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi said her department needed more time to process and redact the 2 million remaining files.

“As the leads of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, we have urgent and grave concerns about DOJ’s failure to comply with the Act as well as the Department’s violations of this Court’s order,” the duo wrote to Judge Paul E. Engelmayer.

“Put simply, the DOJ cannot be trusted with making mandatory disclosures under the Act,” they argued, adding:

While we believe that criminal violations have taken place and must be addressed, the most urgent need now is for the DOJ to produce all the documents and electronically stored information required by the Act. In its November 26, 2025, letter (Dkt.813), the DOJ represented to this Court the categories of documents in its possession, much of which has not been produced. Thus, in our capacity as amici curiae, we suggest pursuant to its inherent authority and Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 53, this Court appoint Special Master and/or Independent Monitor for the purpose of ensuring all the documents and electronically stored information are immediately made public to be in accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. We also suggest the Independent Monitor be given authority to notify and prepare reports to this Court about the true nature and extent of the document production and if improper redactions or other improper conduct is taking place. We also suggest this Court compel testimony from the person or persons most knowledgeable from the DOJ SDNY office about the production that has been made, the pending productions, and the representations that have previously been made to this Court. Absent an independent process, as outlined above, we do not believe the DOJ will produce the records that are required by the Act and what it has represented to this Court.

Read the full letter here.