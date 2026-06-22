Leftist NYC Coffee Shop Bans House Democrat In Shock Social Media Post

A coffee shop in Brooklyn grabbed headlines on Monday after banning Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and issuing him a refund due to his support of Israel.

Goldman recently served as the honorary grand marshal of New York’s Israel Day parade, and is running Tuesday in New York’s Democratic primary against former city Comptroller Brad Lander.

Poetica Coffee shop posted to social media, “Hey Congressman Dan Goldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?” the post began.

“See, here at Poetica, we don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between. Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away. We issued you a refund—we don’t need your money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways). Enjoy your loss on Tuesday. Don’t ever come to Poetica.”

The post included a photo of Goldman at the register, plus the $9.82 they refunded.

Goldman responded on Instagram by pointing out he bought the coffee to thank the on-duty barista for allowing his daughter to use the shop’s restroom.

“I am sorry to see this post,” Goldman wrote. “The barista could not have been nicer to my 7-year-old daughter and me — allowing her to use the bathroom even though we had not purchased anything. I made sure to buy a coffee in return for her kindness. I hope you at least make sure she gets the tip that she deserved.”

AIPAC stands for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a U.S.-based lobbying group that “advocates for strong ties between the United States and Israel.”

The New York Post covered the story and quoted Rory Lancman, a Jewish civil rights lawyer who said, “There’s nothing poetic in Poetica’s flippant use of ‘AIPAC’ as a slur against a Jewish public official, which like ‘Zionist’ or its more noxious shorthand, ‘Zio,’ is nothing more than a coded dog-whistle for ‘Jew.'”

“Poetica may claim to be a place ‘where the guest is sacred, the books are unbanned, and the door is open to everyone,’ but clearly its guests are merely prey for public abuse, its thirst for banning those with opposing opinions is unslakable, and its doors are closed to Jews who think that the Jewish state shouldn’t just lay down and die,” Lancman said.

When asked to comment for the Post story, a staff member replied, “No comment. We stand against genocide.”

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