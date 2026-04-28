BREAKING: James Comey Indicted for Second Time by Trump DOJ Over ’86 47′ Post

Former FBI director James Comey was indicted for the second time in less than a year by President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice on Tuesday.

According to CNN, which broke the story Tuesday afternoon, “the specific charges” against Comey “were not immediately clear.”

ABC News subsequently reported that “A federal grand jury in North Carolina has indicted former FBI Director James Comey over a controversial Instagram post from last year that President Donald Trump and members of his administration claimed was a threat against the president.” The post, which Comey captioned “Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” included a picture of seashells arranged on the beach to read, “86 47.”

Comey was indicted last September for lying to Congress, but the case was dismissed a few months later after a federal judge found that Lindsey Halligan, the interim U.S. attorney who brought the charges, was not appointed legally.

“Mr. Comey now moves to dismiss the indictment on the ground that Ms. Halligan, the sole prosecutor who presented the case to the grand jury, was unlawfully appointed in violation of 28 U.S.C. § 546 and the Constitution’s Appointments Clause. As explained below, I agree with Mr. Comey that the Attorney General’s attempt to install Ms. Halligan as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was invalid,” wrote District Court Judge Cameron McGowan Currie in her opinion dismissing the cases against both Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).

“All actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment were unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside,” she added.

The same month the first Comey indictment came down, President Donald Trump posted the following message, which was reportedly meant to be a private message to then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, on Truth Social:

Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.” Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!

Bondi was fired by Trump earlier this month and replaced by her deputy, now-Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. The president was reportedly frustrated with Bondi over, among other issues, her failure to prosecute his enemies.

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