Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was all smiles aboard Air Force One on Sunday as he posed with President Donald Trump and the “Make Iran Great Again” hat signed by the commander in chief.

The South Carolina lawmaker shared the photo on social media on Monday morning, the day after he hitched a ride on the presidential plane to Washington, D.C., after Trump’s holiday vacation in Mar-a-Lago.

“Another great day with @POTUS who has brought America back, stronger than ever, at home and abroad,” Graham wrote in the X post. “God bless our Commander in Chief and all of the brave men and women who serve under him. I’m proud to be an American. God bless and protect the brave people of Iran who are standing up to tyranny.”

Another great day with @POTUS who has brought America back, stronger than ever, at home and abroad. God bless our Commander in Chief and all of the brave men and women who serve under him. I’m proud to be an American. God bless and protect the brave people of Iran who are… pic.twitter.com/V7Y6XsO680 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 5, 2026

Graham also showed off the hat during an appearance on Fox News’s Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy.

“So I pray and hope that 2026 will be the year that we make Iran great again,” he said as he affixed the cap on his head.

Days earlier, Trump threatened Tehran in an ominous Truth Social post, saying the U.S. was “locked and loaded and ready to go” if any demonstrators are killed as a wave of unrest looms large against the regime.

Watch above via Fox News.