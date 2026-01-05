‘The View’ Audience Applauds as Ana Navarro Revels in Capture of ‘Sadistic Son of a B*tch’ Maduro



Screenshot

The View’s Ana Navarro said she and other Latinos are celebrating the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, even if they didn’t like the way the U.S. went about removing him from power.

“For us, this is a very happy day when we see a dictator who has been part of oppressing and abusing the Venezuelan people for 25 years, when we see him in handcuffs and held to some sort of accountability, it brought me to tears,” Navarro said on Monday’s show. “It brought me great joy.”

Navarro’s positive response to the U.S. removing Maduro from power was surprising — given she seldom supports any action from President Donald Trump.

And indeed, Navarro qualified her support when co-host Sunny Hostin asked if she was “OK with the way that it was done.”

“I think both things can be true,” Navarro answered. “I think you can criticize and ask questions and have concerns about the way it was done and what this means in the future.”

Navarro then unleashed on Maduro and Trump.

“I think you can still celebrate that this murderous, corrupt, sadistic son of a bitch is out of Venezuela —” Navarro said of Maduro as the notoriously progressive View audience burst into applause.

“— because he has, I think there’s eight million Venezuelan exiles all over the world. People have fled from this man’s tyrannical rule.”

Navarro continued, “So, for me, I am very disturbed by Donald Trump’s words about the opposition leader who legitimately won the elections that Maduro stole. He said that she, her party, won the election. She said…that she, María Corina Machado, has no respect or support of the Venezuelan people. She won the election against this dictator by 70% of the vote!”

Trump said Saturday he thought it would be “very tough” for Machado to lead Venezuela because, “She doesn’t have the support within, or the respect, within the country. She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect.”

The Washington Post reported Monday that Machado was on Trump’s bad side because she committed the “ultimate sin” by accepting the Nobel Peace Prize, even though she dedicated the prize to Trump.

“If she had turned it down and said, ‘I can’t accept it because it’s Donald Trump’s,’ she’d be the president of Venezuela today,” an anonymous source told The Post.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.