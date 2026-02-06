Luigi Mangione Escorted Away in Wild Courtroom Outburst: ‘Double Jeopardy By Any Common Sense!’

Luigi Mangione reportedly had an outburst in the courtroom on Friday after learning he’d be facing a state trial in addition to a federal one.

In December 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a Hilton hotel in New York City. A little over a week after the shooting, police identified and located Mangione before bringing him in. The 27-year-old has remained in police custody as he awaits trial for Thompson’s murder. Last week, it was reported that Mangione would avoid the death penalty if convicted after a judge dropped one of the major charges against him.

On Friday, Mangione was in court again due to an unexpected summons from Manhattan state Judge Gregory Carro. It was at this hearing that Carro set a state trial date of June 8. Mangione was already set to face a federal trial in October.

A report from the New York Post detailed the scene of the courtroom:

The 27-year-old Ivy League grad was left fuming after Manhattan state Judge Gregory Carro set the early trial date — leapfrogging a separate October trial date set by the feds in the Southern District of New York.

“It’s the same trial twice. One plus one equals two. This is double jeopardy by any common sense!” Mangione shouted toward reporters as court officers led him from the room.

Mangione was referring to the Double Jeopardy Clause of the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution, which protects defendants from being prosecuted twice for the same crime.

Karen Agnifilo, a member of Mangione’s legal team, said the same outside the courtroom.

“All I will say is double jeopardy is meant to protect people,” Agnifilo said, “and they’re using it as a weapon here. So, it’s unfair.”

JUST NOW: Karen Agnifilo speaks out following Judge Carro’s ruling on the Mangione state trial starting on June 8th. “Double jeopardy is meant to protect people…” @LAmag pic.twitter.com/tlg6P3mlGO — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) February 6, 2026

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!