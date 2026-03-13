‘Nail in the Coffin’: Mamdani Reportedly Scraps CBS Interview After Bari Weiss X Post

According to a Thursday Vanity Fair newsletter, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) has reportedly dropped out of talks to appear on CBS after a “nail in the coffin” X post from editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

The news came via the “Party Animals” newsletter from Vanity Fair‘s Washington correspondent, former Mediaite editor-in-chief Aidan McLaughlin.

According to McLaughlin, “two sources with knowledge,” including one former CBS producer, told him that Mamdani was in talks to appear on Robert Costa’s CBS News Sunday Morning, despite concerns from his team about Weiss’s commentary.

But those negotiations were shelved after Weiss’s Feb. 28 X post in which she promoted CBS commentary from Iranian dissident and journalist Masih Alinejad.

In the clip, which Weiss reposted with a fire emoji, Alinejad takes issue with Mamdani’s late Feb. statement in which he argued that engaging in military activity with Iran “mark[s] a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression,” quipping that the NYC mayor is “more than welcome to come to one of my safe houses.”

According to McLaughlin’s sources, that post was the “nail in the coffin” for Mamdani and his team, with the former CBS producer adding that “Bari and her people have a clear axe to grind for him.”

“It’s not just Zohran,” the source expanded. “It’s really hard now to get people to come on CBS.”

This news only seems to add to the state of unrest at the network, with CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane announcing his departure this week, after becoming “disillusioned” and “appalled” with the publication under Weiss.

Last month, both 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper and CBS Evening News producer Alicia Hastey left as well, with Hastey sharing some pointed observations on what she says the network calls “‘heterodox’ journalism” as she went: “Stories may be instead be evaluated not just on their journalistic merit but on whether they conform to a shifting set of ideological expectations.”

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