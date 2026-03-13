‘There Is Nothing They Can Do About It!’ Trump Claims U.S. ‘Totally Obliterated Every Military Target’ on Vital Island

In a Friday Truth Social post, President Donald Trump claimed that the United States “totally obliterated every military target” on Iran’s Kharg Island, jeering, “There is nothing they can do about it!”

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” wrote Trump, adding:

Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World. Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack — There is nothing they can do about it! Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World! Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

According to reporting by CNBC, close to 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports pass through Kharg Island — 15 miles off the country’s coast — before heading to the Strait of Hormuz. It’s said that the island has a loading capacity of almost 7 million barrels per day.

Earlier today, Trump told Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade that his question about whether he’d considered “taking” Kharg Island was “sort of foolish,” claiming the island is “not high on the list” of current priorities.

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