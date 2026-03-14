Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) hit Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) with a clear ultimatum on Saturday over a voter ID bill awaiting a Senate vote.

Luna, along with Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), joined Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America and sent a message directly to Thune, informing him that no legislation from him and the Senate would be passed if he does not get a debate and vote going on the SAVE America Act, which passed through the House last month.

The SAVE Act would require document identification to vote in federal elections.

Luna said she and other Republicans will either stonewall legislation from the Senate or find a way to “bake” the SAVE Act as a “rule” into FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act). She also knocked the Senate for hosting a “dog parade” when they should be working on this exact legislation.

She said:

The Senate said they didn’t have time to debate this on the House floor, yet they literally had time for a dog parade. So there’s no excuse for not embracing the standing filibusters. Leader Thune, I’m asking you directly to stand up for the American people. Force your senators to do their job. But in the event [you don’t], you will not have any legislation passed and we will attach it to FISA. So those are your options.

The “dog parade” was an event called “Doggi Gras” held in the Senate last month by retiring Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC). It included dogs dressed in Mardi Gras costumes parading through the Senate.

Gill estimated there are 40-50 Republicans willing to make Luna’s exact stand and refuse to vote for legislation if Thune does not give in to their demands on the SAVE Act.

Luna said later that she and others are willing to “hold the line” and take on the Senate.

“We’re willing to hold the line. We’re on the side of the history here and we have the American people with us,” she said. “It’s an overwhelmingly popular issue and the president supports it. And Mr. President, we’ll do everything in the House to actually get this on your desk and, yes, that means going up against the Senate.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!