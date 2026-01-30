Luigi Mangione Will Not Face Death Penalty in Brian Thompson Murder Trial

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York City street in 2024 ,will avoid the death penalty as a top charge against him was dropped on Friday.

The death penalty is now off the table after U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed a federal murder charge against Mangione, who was arrested in December 2024 — 10 days after the murder — following a nationwide manhunt.

A stalking charge, which could result in life imprisonment if convicted, is still in play, the Associated Press reported.

Thompson was walking on 6th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on the morning of December 9, 2024 when he was shot and killed by a masked gunman, who fled into Central Park.

Mangione’s trial is slated to begin on Sept. 8.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

