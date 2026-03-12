Senator Says Iran War ‘Is Going Horribly’ Because Military Is Getting Orders From ‘Senile Old Man’

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) had harsh words for President Donald Trump on Thursday, calling him a “senile old man” who started an “incoherent” war.

Murphy has been one of the more outspoken critics of Trump’s war on Iran, which the president and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started on Feb. 28 with a strike that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of high-ranking officials.

More than 1,300 Iranians have been killed in subsequent bombings. Iran has responded by attacking Israel, U.S. military installations in the region, and effectively closing the vital Strait of Hormuz, which has upended oil markets. Seven U.S. service members have been killed so far, with dozens wounded.

On Thursday evening, CNN aired a clip of Murphy speaking to reporters at the Capitol, where he unloaded on Trump:

This is the most incompetent, incoherent war America has fought in the last 100 years. And that’s saying a lot. This administration has no idea what they are doing. There is no viable war plan. They change their goals and their aims every single day. I have great sympathy for our soldiers and our military leaders. They are being given directions by a senile old man who is losing his mind. And so, it’s no surprise that this war is going horribly.

Oil has spiked to nearly $100 a barrel since the war began, as have gas prices. This week, Trump told oil tanker operators to “show some guts” by daring to traverse the incredibly dangerous Strait of Hormuz.

At least 16 tankers and cargo ships have been struck since the war began on Feb. 28. Most of those were in the Strait of Hormuz at the time they were hit, but vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman have also taken fire.

