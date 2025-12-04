Macron Warns US May ‘Betray Ukraine’ in Peace Talks With Russia: ‘They Are Playing Games’

Two European heads of state don’t appear to have much confidence in the Trump administration’s effort to achieve peace in Ukraine, with French President Emmanuel Macron warning that America could “betray” President Volodymyr Zelensky, a German newspaper reported Thursday

Citing notes from a recent conference call between Macron, Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and other European leaders, Der Spiegel revealed some ominous comments from Macron in particular.

The piece, entitled “We Must Not Leave Ukraine and Volodymyr Alone with These Guys,” appeared in English on Der Spiegel‘s Substack page.

“There is a chance that the U.S. will betray Ukraine on territory without clarity on security guarantees,” Macron said at one point of the call, adding that there is “a big danger” for Zelensky.

The notes also mention Merz telling Zelensky, “They are playing games with both you and us.”

It’s unclear who “they” refers to, but Der Spiegel has speculated it includes President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

It’s not the first time Macron and Merz have expressed doubts about Trump’s bid to stop the fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

Back in August, Macron suggested that Russian strongman Vladimir Putin would have “once again played President Trump” if he failed to agree to a U.S.-imposed deadline for talks. That deadline was later missed.

Merz also outlined what Politico classified as “among the strongest public expressions of doubt yet from a European leader that Trump’s peace push will work.”