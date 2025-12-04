White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Takes Credit for Trump’s Shock Attack on Somalis

White supremacist Nick Fuentes took credit this week for President Donald Trump’s shocking rant against the Somali-American community during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Fuentes, who has been at the heart of a MAGA civil war over Tucker Carlson’s recent platforming of him, declared that Trump “caved” to him by calling Somalis “garbage” and insisting he does not want them in the U.S..

“This is why we need to be negative. This is why we need to threaten to withhold our support. This is why we need to make it unignorable and visible. Because if we do, then Trump will be forced to pander to us,” Fuentes told his “Groyper” audience in a clip first reported on by RightWingWatch.

“And he knows how to do it. Nobody’s better than him. We just need to create the need, the impetus for it. And now that that has happened, like clockwork, what does Trump do? He dusts off the old playbook and we get Trump 2016 all over again. You’re welcome. I’ll never get any credit for it, but you are welcome for giving you Trump 2016 back. How do you get the politicians to do what you want them to do? Threaten to withhold support,” Fuentes continued, adding:

Critique them, attack them, do it from the right. It doesn’t matter if you do it from the left. The left is already the enemy. Do it from inside, do it from within the right wing. That’s what they’re worried about. And that’s the model. Look at how we got Trump to cave in such a short amount of time. And look at how beautifully he delivered. Look at how beautifully he understood the assignment completely. He comes out and says, “All these brown people do is b*tch and they’re in hijabs and they’re ungrateful and they stink and we don’t want them here.” I mean, it couldn’t be better if you dreamed it up. This is out of the wildest imagination of the most obsequious plan truster. And it was delivered to us on a silver platter because we threatened to withhold our support, because we said, “We don’t like Trump anymore.” And now this is what we get. It’s a desperate bid to get our support back. And he knows what to do. He always has. We just need to give him a reason to play that out.

During Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Trump declared, “I don’t want them in our country. Their country’s no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don’t want them in our country. I can say that about other countries too. I can say it about other countries too. We don’t want them the hell—we’ve got to rebuild our country.” He added:

You know, our country’s at a tipping point. We could go bad. We’re at a tipping point. I don’t know if people mind me saying that, but I’m saying it. We could go one way or the other, and we’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, “Let’s go. Come on, let’s make this place great.” These are people that do nothing but complain. They complain. And from where they came from, they got nothing. You know, they came from paradise and they said this isn’t paradise. But when they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch, we don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.

On Wednesday, Trump followed that up in the Oval Office by saying he wants to throw Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “the hell out of the country.”

Nick Fuentes takes credit for Trump's racist rant against Somali immigrants, saying it was his criticism that forced Trump to "pander to us": "Look at how we got Trump to cave in such a short amount of time, and look at how beautifully he delivered." https://t.co/llDP75FypU pic.twitter.com/J44hHoTDdr — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 3, 2025

Watch the clip above.