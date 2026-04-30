‘Magic Crystals and Tree Power!’ Erick Erickson Dances on the Grave of Trump Nominee Who ‘Bragged About Witchcraft’

Conservative radio star Erick Erickson danced on the grave of Casey Means’s nomination to serve as surgeon general after President Donald Trump pulled it on Thursday.

In a Truth Social post fired off early Thursday afternoon, the president railed against Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) for standing in the way of Means’s now defunct nomination.

“For months, Senator Bill Cassidy (of the GREAT State of Louisiana!), a very disloyal person whose ‘TRUMP’ Endorsement got him elected, but later voted to impeach ‘President Trump’ on what has now proven to be a total Hoax and Scam, has stood in the way of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Nominee, Casey Means, for the important position of U.S. Surgeon General,” wrote Trump. “I nominated Casey, a strong MAHA Warrior, at the recommendation of Secretary Kennedy, who understands the MAHA Movement better than anyone, with perhaps the possible exception of ME!”

Erickson saw it differently.

On X, the popular conservative commentator shared a clip from his show and wrote, “The sun is brighter. The sky is bluer. The grass is greener. Because Casey Means’ nomination is dead.”

He minced even fewer words in the clip.

“Casey Means was Donald Trump’s nominee to be surgeon general of the United States. He has withdrawn it as her nomination was dead in the United States Senate. I would like to thank Senator Bill Cassidy, Senator Susan Collins, and Senator Lisa Murkowski for leading the opposition. They were not alone. They were the public opposition; there were plenty of other Republican senators who did not want a witchcraft practitioner to be surgeon general of the United States,” began Erickson, who continued:

Lest you forget, this is a woman who wrote to her email subscribers that she did full moon ceremonies. She talked openly to the trees. She built a thing and lit candles to her ancestors and left them notes, a little altar that she built. She did psychedelics. She hired people to connect her to the spirit realm. She engaged openly and bragged about witchcraft, pagan witchcraft practices! And I would note to you, and this needs to be said, this is how bad the church is in the United States. Many major Christian organizations seeing the president advance a witchcraft practitioner for surgeon general kept their mouths shut about it. And some Christians in the Trump administration had the audacity to argue, “Well, we can’t have a religion test for a nominee for surgeon general.” You wanted to put into position a woman who believes in magic crystals, and tree power, and moon beams as magical powers. You’re discrediting to yourselves, and you should all be ashamed of yourselves for what you did! And you Baptist leadership sinners or whatever who kept your mouths shut because you wanted scraps at the table, shame on you! Shame on the Christian leaders of America who kept their mouths shut on Casey Means because you were afraid of alienating yourself from the power sinners of the Trump White House. Shame on you for giving up your principles and convictions for power! You’re no better than the progressive left. And those of us who spoke up and denounced this, Mike Pence, Marc Short, Advancing American Freedom, myself and others, we maintain the moral high ground, our principles, and our integrity, and we, not you, won the fight. Shame on all of you for keeping silent.

Erickson had previously criticized Kennedy over his anti-vaccine views.

“My wife has Stage 4 lung cancer. She is one of the people the COVID vaccine actually helps. Thanks to the current mess at HHS, CVS is unable to get her the vaccine,” observed Erickson in August.

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