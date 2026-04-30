MTG’s Fiancé Offers Trump Flattering New Nickname in Fawning Question

Real America’s Voice chief White House correspondent Brian Glenn gushed over President Donald Trump during a Thursday afternoon Oval Office Q&A despite the ongoing feud between the president and Glenn’s fiancée, former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“I’ve described you as the peacemaker, you’re achieving peace around the world. Due to these latest policies, Big Beautiful Bill, no tax on tips, no taxes on social security, no taxes on overtime, now the Trump accounts and then the IRA account, can we describe you as the wealth maker?” inquired Glenn.

“Well, I’m helping people out. That’s a nice question, actually, but I’m helping people,” replied Trump, who had just signed an executive order creating a new website where workers can look into and enroll in private retirement plans.

Glenn’s fawning question comes despite the ongoing war of words between Trump and Greene, a conspiracy theorist who has, in recent months, raised questions about the attempt on Trump’s life in in July 2024 and railed against “Jewish billionaires” during a fundraiser for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Trump announced that he was withdrawing his endorsement of Greene last November, observing that “all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

“The only reason Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!). Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD – She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person,” submitted Trump in a subsequent post last December.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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