President Donald Trump boasted about his repeat “Cognitive Examination” scores, claiming he “ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES!” in a new Truth Social post.

Trump took to social media Thursday afternoon to declare that all presidential and vice presidential candidates should be forced to take a cognitive exam, slamming former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, while also bragging about his own mental acuity.

“Anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race!” he wrote. “By doing so, we wouldn’t be surprised at people like Barack ‘Hussein’ Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting ‘ELECTED.’ Our Country would be a much better place! I took the Exam three times during my (‘THREE!’) Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES — An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!”

The president’s reference to serving “THREE” terms as president mirrors his rhetoric from April 2025, in which he appeared to deny the results of the 2020 election as a crowd chanted “three,” seemingly calling on him to serve a third term.

“Well, we actually already served three, if you count,” he said. “But remember, I like the victories, I like the three victories which we absolutely had. I just don’t like the results of the middle term.”

Trump’s mental acuity has been under scrutiny in recent months.

On April 14, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), 50 house democrats sponsored a bill that would allow for the formation of a commission to assess Trump’s mental fitness for office, pursuant to the 25th Amendment.

Raskin sent a letter just days prior, requesting that Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, Physician to the President, “conduct a comprehensive neuropsychological assessment” in light of recent “incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening” comments made by Trump that he claimed are consistent with signs of “dementia and cognitive decline.”

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