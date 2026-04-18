WATCH: Obama and Mamdani Team Up — To Sing ‘Wheels on the Bus’ to Little Kids

Former rapper-turned-New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) collaborated with a new “artist” on Saturday — ex-President Barack Obama.

The Democratic Socialist and the former Democratic commander-in-chief headed to the Bronx on Saturday to visit kids at a child care center, where they were filmed by The New York Times reporter Emma G. Fitzsimmons leading preschoolers through a singalong of “Wheels on the Bus.”

You can check out here clip of it below:

Mamdani and Obama sing “Wheels on the Bus” with some very cute kids. Obama declines to weigh in on whether New York or Chicago pizza is better. pic.twitter.com/BzY0woKktK — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) April 18, 2026

She reported Obama and Mamdani then read a book on “the importance of community”; Spectrum NY 1 reported the book was titled “Alone and Together,” which according to its Amazon description “explores why we need each other—our friends, families, neighbors, and communities—while also gently reassuring little ones that being alone is powerful, too.”

Spectrum NY 1 reported Obama and the mayor did not take questions from reporters during the child care visit.

The Zo and Barry O duet comes a few days after the mayor reported he made $1,643 last year in royalties from his past career as a rapper, when he went by the stage name Mr. Cardamom. His hip-hop tunes — from between 2015 and 2019 — got a belated boost when Mamdani made his improbable mayoral run last year.

Mamdani’s meeting with Obama also comes a few days after President Donald Trump skewered the mayor, saying his new tax plan is “DESTROYING” New York City.

“It has no chance!” Trump said about Mamdani’s plan. “The United States of America should not contribute to its failure. It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS ‘STUFF’ JUST DOESN’T WORK.”

Trump’s shot at Mamdani stood out, considering how chummy they seemed during the mayor’s two visits to the White House.

The Obama-Mamdani meeting on Saturday “could serve as a forum to commiserate over their uniquely fraught relationships with the Republican president,” Politico reported.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!