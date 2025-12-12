Marjorie Taylor Greene Wildly Plotting to Oust Mike Johnson on Her Way Out of Congress: Report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is reportedly testing support for a last-ditch effort to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson, with barely weeks left in office.

Greene has been quietly sounding out colleagues about backing a motion to vacate the chair, multiple anonymous sources familiar with her efforts told MS NOW.

Under new House rules, nine Republicans would be needed to force such a vote, a threshold designed to prevent a repeat of the Kevin McCarthy implosion that paralyzed the chamber two years ago.

“Marjorie is approaching members to get to nine who will oust the speaker,” the source said. “And if we don’t get to work on codifying Trump’s agenda, anything can happen.”

Greene publicly denied the report and slammed MS NOW journalists who approached her about the reports, insisting it was “not true” that she was organizing against Johnson.

“I’m not interested in participating in your story,” Greene said.

The claims, however, surface after repeated attacks on the speaker by Greene over the Republican shutdown strategy, healthcare policy, and, on CNN this week, accusing him of marginalizing female GOP lawmakers.

Yet, if the plot is real, Greene faces steep odds and with her upcoming resignation taking effect at the beginning of January.