‘Hypocrisy!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Torches GOP for Not Taking Women ‘Seriously’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) torched the Republican Party for not taking women “seriously” and branded House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) claim to be “the biggest champion of women” as “hypocrisy.”

Greene appeared on CNN’s The Situation Room Tuesday to speak to hosts Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown when they asked her about Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-SC) scathing New York Times op-ed, published one day earlier, calling out Republican leadership for marginalizing rank-and-file members, particularly women.

Mace wrote: “Women will never be taken seriously until leadership decides to take us seriously, and I’m no longer holding my breath. Since 2013, the Republican conference chair position has gone to a woman. It’s the token slot, the designated leadership role for the top woman in the conference, while the real power lies in other offices.”

Asked for her opinion on the article, Greene praised Mace’s argument as “masterfully written,” and said that the treatment of women within the party was “extremely frustrating.” She cited one “ready to go” bill she’d forwarded to “protect” children from gender affirming care.

“Johnson promised me a vote on it after the shutdown, and it has yet come to the floor,” she said.

Brown asked: “Why do you think, then Johnson says he is the biggest champion of women? And do you think that there could be more defections, particularly a revolt, as Wolf said, among women in the GOP?”

While Mace offered that Johnson was “better than his predecessor,” Greene blasted his opinion of himself as outright “hypocrisy” while claiming a revolt was already underway.

“Well, you’re seeing [a revolt]. I don’t know how he can speak out of one side of his mouth but his actions fully show the hypocrisy,” Greene began.

She continued: “Anna Paulina Luna, she has a discharge petition now on a bill that she fully believes in to change the way members of Congress are allowed to own stocks, and she has that in a discharge petition, can’t get the support from the Speaker to bring it to the floor for a vote. You’ve seen Elise Stefanik, she went to war with the speaker just last week over an amendment she had that was extremely important. So you’re seeing Republican women lash out directly at the Speaker because he sidelines us and doesn’t take us seriously.”

