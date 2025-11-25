Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) ripped President Donald Trump on MS NOW, telling host Rachel Maddow that his rhetoric “incites others” to political violence as the Trump Pentagon investigates Kelly over a video that Trump said is “punishable by death!”

The Pentagon announced a probe into Sen. Kelly on Monday over his appearance in a video that reminded intelligence and military personnel that they are obligated not to follow “illegal orders,” which prompted a barrage of execution-themed responses from Trump.

On Monday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Rachel Maddow Show, Kelly wrapped up his appearance by accusing Trump of trying to intimidate him, but vowing, “I’m not going to be silenced”:

MADDOW: I hear you when you say that it is absurd and that it is almost comical, but also that it is intended to be intimidating. I do just have to ask you, at a human level, Senator, you and your family have dealt with more than your fair share of sacrifice for this country and trial and tribulation. I just have to ask, even though I hear you when you say you’re not intimidated, this must be a source of — of stress for — for you and your family. I just have to ask the kind of impact that it’s having on you and your loved ones.

KELLY: Rachel, I’ve had a missile blow up next to my airplane. I’ve been shot down — nearly shot down multiple times. I’ve flown a rocket ship into space four times, built by the lowest bidder.

And my wife, Gabby Giffords, meeting with her constituents, shot in the head, six people killed around her, a horrific thing. She spent six months in the hospital. We know what political violence is. And we know what causes it, too.

You know, the statements that Donald Trump made is inciteful, incites others. He’s got millions of supporters. People listen to what he says more so than anybody else in the country. And he should be careful with his words.

But I’m not going to be silenced here. Is it — is it stressful? I’ve been stressed by, you know, things more important than Donald Trump trying to intimidate me into shutting my mouth and not doing my job. He didn’t like what I said. I’m going to show up for work every day, support the Constitution, do my job, hold this administration accountable, hold this president accountable when he — when he is out of line. That’s the responsibility of every U.S. senator and every member of Congress. He’s not going to silence us.

MADDOW: Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona. Sir, thank you so much for your time and for being here tonight to give us that response.