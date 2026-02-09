Massie Says Epstein Files Reveal At Least 6 More ‘Likely Incriminated’ Men: ‘Why Did They Redact It?’

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) told reporters on Monday that after viewing the unredacted Epstein files, at least “six men” who “are likely incriminated” in the files had their identities redacted by the Trump Justice Department.

Massie began by saying, “But what I saw that bothered me were the names of at least six men that have been redacted that are likely incriminated by their inclusion in these files. So that’s the first thing that I saw. It took some digging to find them.”

Khanna jumped in, adding, “That you talk about what you saw. Well, and we discussed that. I mean, there are six men, some of them with their photographs, that have been redacted. And there’s no explanation why those people were redacted. And Thomas discovered it through his MIT logic in some of the searches. But that’s really concerning. There are six people who have been—”

“We went in there for two hours. There’s millions of files, right? And in a couple of hours we found six men whose names have been redacted who are implicated in the way that the files are presented,” Massie added.

A reporter then asked, “What’s your message to Pam Bondi after what you saw today? Need to do a little more work, and I would like—I mean, we’ll see her at the Judiciary Committee here in a couple days.”

Khanna replied, “At the very least, these six men, maybe she can make public. I mean, we’re happy to provide the information to them, and they should do that.”

“Are these men U.S. citizens? What fields do they work in? Are these in finance? Is it political?” the reporter followed up.

Massie replied, “At least one is a U.S. citizen, at least one is a foreigner, and the other three or four have names—I’m not sure if they’re foreigners.”

“Which field do they work in? Is it finance, banking, political?” pressed the reporter.

Khanna replied, “One is pretty high up in a foreign government, and some are—one of the others is a pretty prominent individual. But I think that the point is that these six are just what we found in two hours of review of the files that aren’t redacted. The broader issue is why so many of the files they’re getting are redacted in the first place.”

Massie added to his statement with some posts on X. Massie posted an image of some redacted names in the files and wrote, “Four of the 18 redacted names on this document are men born before 1970. DOJ needs to explain why they are redacted unless they were just randoms in a line-up.”

He posted another image and wrote, “This is a well known retired CEO. DOJ should unredact this. Why did they redact it?”

