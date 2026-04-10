‘Speaking of a Rotting Husk…’ Ben Shapiro Shreds Alex Jones Amid Trump Feud

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro shredded conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Friday’s edition of the former’s show, musing that “testosterone replacement therapy can only do so much.”

“And Alex Jones sitting along for all of this, like, Alex Jones is the guy who had to pay out a bajillion dollar settlement because he was lying about dead kids at Sandy Hook. That guy was welcomed, that guy was treated-, Tucker Carlson literally called that guy a prophet. He literally called him a prophet,” began Shapiro while discussing President Donald Trump’s feud with a quartet of conspiratorial podcasters. “Alex Jones, who by the way says he no longer supports Trump. He put out that tweet yesterday saying that he no long supports President Trump.”

Shapiro then read an excerpt from the following tweet fired off by Jones on Thursday evening:

I have made it very clear that I no longer support Trump and I’m very thankful to him for making it clear that I have nothing to do with him. The new Trump is a rotting husk of the old Trump. I hope 47 enjoys Mark Levine being his spirit animal..

“Speaking of a rotting husk, do take a look in the mirror, my dude,” added Shapiro. “Testosterone replacement therapy can only do so much.”

Ben Shapiro on Alex Jones calling President Trump a "rotting husk": "Speaking of a rotting husk, take a look in the mirror, my dude. Testosterone Replacement Therapy can only do so much" pic.twitter.com/HlucpZTnod — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) April 10, 2026

Trump disavowed Jones, Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens on Thursday in a Truth Social post that read:

I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some “free” and cheap publicity. Now they think they get some “clicks” because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE. MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of “TRUMP,” not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist! Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” question, or “Crazy” Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit. Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close! Or Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax. These so-called “pundits” are LOSERS, and they always will be! Now Fake News CNN, The Failing New York Times, and all of the other Radical Left “News” Organizations, are “hailing” them, and giving them “positive” press for the first time in their lives. They’re not “MAGA,” they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA. As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go “nasty,” just like Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country. MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE “HOTTEST” COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!

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