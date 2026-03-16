Matt Walsh Throws In the Towel Over MAGA Infighting: ‘Can’t Even Pretend to Care’

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh revealed Monday that he’d grown tired of infighting involving prominent MAGA supporters.

Walsh’s comments came as Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin were trading personal jabs on a near-daily basis. Kelly took issue with President Donald Trump’s war in Iran and Levin’s support of it, and Levin has called her “unhinged” for her words. The feud quickly spiraled into an exchange of juvenile insults, with Kelly referring to Levin as “Micropenis Mark.”

The fight got so nasty that Trump felt compelled to step in and come to Levin’s defense. Kelly was highly critical of the decision.

Without naming names, Walsh made it clear he was sick of the feuding that has dominated conservative media. In a Monday afternoon tweet, Walsh said:

The conservative commentariat now spends most of its time talking to itself about itself. It is increasingly divorced from the issues that impact actual Americans. It can’t even pretend to care anymore. I’m disgusted by the whole thing at this point. All I can say is that on my show we do researched deep dives every single day into the actual issues, including the stuff that the news cycle ignores. We will continue to do that. I’m not getting sucked into this black hole of bullshit. I didn’t sign up to star in a soap opera. No interest.

The conservative commentariat now spends most of its time talking to itself about itself. It is increasingly divorced from the issues that impact actual Americans. It can’t even pretend to care anymore. I’m disgusted by the whole thing at this point. All I can say is that on my… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 16, 2026

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